Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors in the Departments of Commerce, Sociology, English and Political Science. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence on November 15, 1992 as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus. Government of Sikkim provides a grant of Rs. 2.25 Crores per annum for the hospital against which CRH provides free treatment to BPL families and concessional treatment to other residents of the State. The University was established in 1995 vide Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences Act (Act No. 9 of 1995). SMU is recognized by the University Grants Commission under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956 vide letter No F. 9-7/96(CPP-I) dated 9th Dec 1998 and approved by the Government of India.

Name of post : Assistant Professor- Commerce, Sociology, English and Political Science

Qualification :

PG in relevant disciplines with atleast 55% marks + NET + other UGC norms

Candidates with PhD and relevant experience will be given preference

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their detailed CVs to bhima.chettri@smu.edu.in within 18th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here