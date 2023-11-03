Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching jobs or positions in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment in the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor. The university offers a wide range of Doctoral, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs. With Online Manipal 360° learning experience, it has created a holistic learning ecosystem that enables students to experience learning through meaningful, engaging, and diverse ways. It was established in 1995 and accredited by NAAC with A+ grade (3.28/4), NIRF University Ranking 2023 (Rank-Band: 101-150)

Name of post :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

Subject wise vacancies :

Commerce

Humanities

Essential Qualification :

Commerce : B.Com & M.Com

Humanities : BA, MA ( English, Political Science, Sociology)

Additional Criteria :

i) Applications from candidates fulfilling the UGC/AICTE norms will be considered

ii) Candidates holding Ph.D or who have submitted their thesis will be given preference

iii) Candidates should have good technical knowledge and online teaching skills

iv) Excellent opportunities for research and career growth

How to apply : Candidates may email their CV at hr@smims.smu.edu.in latest by November 10, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



