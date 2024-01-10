Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in RBI Sikkim.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Medical Consultant (MC) on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Medical Consultant (MC)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 10 interesting facts about the Hanuman Garhi Temple

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Applicant should possess MBBS degree of any University recognized by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine.

(ii) Applicant having Master’s Degree in General Medicine may also apply.

(iii) Applicant should have a minimum of 2 (two) years post qualification experience practicing Allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic as Medical Practitioner.

(iv) Applicant should have his/her dispensary or place of residence within a radius of 1-10 km from the Bank’s dispensaries.

Also Read : Sheetal Devi : The para archer whose accomplishments have highly inspired the Assam CM

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents in a sealed cover to the Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Tseyang Dzong Building, Amdo Golai, NH- 10, Gangtok – 737102 before 17:00 hrs. on January 18, 2023.

The sealed cover should be super-scribed as ‘Application for the post of Medical Consultant on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration’.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here