Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NIT Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Senior Project Assistant and Junior Project Assistant in the project funded by iHUB Divyasampark, IIT Roorkee which is established by DST, Govt. of India and IIT Roorkee under National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical Systems.

Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : IoT and API enabled system for enhanced monitoring and prediction of air quality

Essential Qualification : B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering and M.E./M.Tech. in relevant specialization of Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering with minimum 60% marks (or minimum CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale)

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Junior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : IoT and API enabled system for enhanced monitoring and prediction of air quality

Essential Qualification : B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering / Electronics &

Communication Engineering with minimum 60% marks (or a minimum CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale)

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may filled-in online application form on or before 18th December 2023, with following link: https://forms.gle/2Vzj2ymyLHf5SyB77

Candidate can apply for multiple post but he/she has to apply separately for each post.

No hard copies of the application will be accepted.

Only shortlisted candidates will be intimated by email for the selection process.

The date of interview will be communicated to the shortlisted candidate through

email/phone

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here