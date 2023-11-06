Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based jobs or positions in ICAR RCNEH Sikkim Centre.

ICAR-Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH), Sikkim Centre, Tadong, Gangtok is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the contractual jobs or position of Young Professional-II under NICRA sub- project “NICRA Crop Improvement.”

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 35000/-per month

Essential qualification: Master’s degree in Agriculture Sciences in the relevant subjects of Plant Breeding/ Genetics/ Crop Physiology/Seed technology with 4 years of Bachelor’s degree/ Post Graduate Degree in Life Sciences with specification in Botany with 3 years Bachelor’s degree and 2/3 years Master’s degree.

Desirable: At least 2 years experience in Plant Breeding/ Crop Physiological works in Maize.

Age limit: Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years for general candidates and relaxable for 5 years for SC/ST and Women candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates as on the date of the interview.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on November 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM in Office of ICAR-Research Complex for NEH Region, Sikkim Centre, Tadong, Gangtok

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring brief Bio-data, all the Certificates, Mark-sheets in original along with an application addressed to the Head (Act.), ICAR-Research Complex for NEH Region, Sikkim Centre, Tadong, Gangtok-737102 with attested copies of Certificates and mark-sheets from Secondary onwards and affixing one Pass Port size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



