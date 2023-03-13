Sikkim Jobs : Apply for Faculty vacancy in NIT Sikkim

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Temporary Faculty Positions in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Temporary Faculty

Minimum essential qualification :

i) The candidates should have B.Tech. (CSE/IT) and M.Tech. with first division.

ii) In addition, the candidates having Ph.D. in relevant disciplines or have submitted the

Ph.D. thesis for award will be preferred.

iii) Candidates with teaching experience in reputed educational Institutions will be preferred.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online using the link https://forms.gle/Z2ujy4bu9uVNufLC8.

Last date for submission of applications is March 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

