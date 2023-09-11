Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Student Counsellor cum Temporary Faculty in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Name of post : Student Counsellor cum Temporary Faculty

Essential Qualification : The candidates should have Graduation (Psychology as one of the subjects) and Post graduation in Psychology with first divisions. In addition, the candidates should also have

Ph.D. in Psychology. Candidates with teaching experience in reputed educational Institutions will be preferred

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online using the link https://forms.gle/WBhFipm7LTE224Ff8.

Last date for submission of applications is 15th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

