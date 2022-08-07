GANGTOK: A personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been arrested by the police in Sikkim for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The ITBP personnel, posted in Sikkim, allegedly raped the minor girl multiple times at his quarters, following which she became pregnant.

The incident has been reported from Rangpo town in Pakyong district of Sikkim.

The mother of the victim minor girl has lodged a police complaint.

In the complaint, the mother alleged that her minor daughter was also sexually assaulted by a local teenaged boy.

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case against the ITBP personnel, a sub-inspector ranked official, under section 4 and 6 of the the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused ITBP personnel hails from Dharchula in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.