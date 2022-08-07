GUWAHATI: The Congress, on Sunday, lodged an FIR against Assam BJP leader Ritu Borah for allegedly defaming Priyanka Gandhi.

The FIR was lodged at the Dispur police station in Guwahati by the Assam unit of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC).

The Congress alleged that Ritu Borah – co-convenor of Assam BJP allegedly “morphed Priyanka Gandhi’s video in an indecent manner”.

“Ritu Borah has done indecent scurrilous acts and songs by transforming the voice of Smti Priyanka Gandhi as with ‘kinnar’ which means the transgender which has manifestly affected her fame in the nationwide and also affects her individual dignity,” the FIR read.

Notably, on August 5, the Congress held a nationwide protest on sky-rocketing prices of commodities and imposition of GST on essentials.

Priyanka Gandhi also took part in the protest.

As a reaction to the protest, Ritu Borah allegedly ‘morphed’ Priyanka Gandhi’s voice to that of a transgender.