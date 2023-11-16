GANGTOK: Troops of Trishakti Corps of Indian Army with the assistance from BRO completed the Bailey bridge over Teesta River at Chungthang in Sikkim.

This has finally connected the flood affected areas of North Sikkim with the mainland that was cut off since the night of October 03.

The bridge will now pave the way for seamless movement of vehicles and provision of relief material to these flood affected areas.

The 200 feet Bailey Bridge in Sikkim is an engineering marvel in itself as it is the longest and heaviest single span Bailey bridge that can be launched.

Working round the clock, the BRO initially constructed the concrete abutments followed by the bridge construction by Trishakti Sappers that took around five days.

The bridge was inaugurated by Sikkim minister Samdup Lepcha in the presence of officials of Indian Army, BRO and civil administration.

Engineer Troops of the Trishakti Corps and BRO along with several heavy Earth Moving plants were employed for this bridging operation.

The Indian Army has proved yet again that it is committed in nation building and always stands headstrong with the people of the country in their hour of need.