GANGTOK: The high-level committee, which was constituted by the Sikkim government to look into the ‘applicability’ of inner line permit (ILP) system in state, has submitted its report.

The Sikkim ILP committee submitted its report to the chief secretary of the state – VB Pathak.

Sikkim director general of police (DGP) – AK Singh was also present at the time the committee submitted its report to the chief secretary.

The committee was formed by the Sikkim government in February this year to study the ‘applicability’ of inner line permit (ILP) system in state.

The panel formed by the Sikkim government comprised nine members, with Santa Pradhan as its chairman.

The other members of the committee were: TN Dhakal, MP Subba, Sarala Rai, YP Gurung, SD Tshering, PG Sherpa, Tashi Cho Cho and T Gyachho.

The committee studied the possibility of implementation of ILP in Sikkim and its impact on other Northeast states.

The panel submitted their recommendations based on the findings of their study.

Moreover, the Sikkim panel had also visited Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, where the ILP system is already in place.