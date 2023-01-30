GANGTOK: Bhaichung Bhutia, president of Hamro Sikkim Party, joined Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at Srinagar in the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Indian football legend requested the support of the Congress party on two issues plaguing the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

Bhaichung Bhutia explained to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi about majority of people from Sikkim being referred to as the “persons of foreign origin” in the Supreme Court judgement (dated 13.1.23).

Bhaichung Bhutia also explained the ‘necessity’ of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Sikkim.

Bhutia said that implementation of ILP system in Sikkim is necessary for all- round development of the Himalayan state and prosperity.

“Joining the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Bhaichung Bhutia requested the leaders of Congress to support any resolution/bill brought in Parliament to solve these issues,” informed Biraj Adhikari, general secretary of HSP.

The Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, came to a closure on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir.

The closing ceremony of Congress’s mega Bharat Jodo Yatra, which ended on Sunday after traversing through 12 states and union territories, was held in Srinagar on Monday.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, who had been leading the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the yatra entered its final day.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra formally concluded on Monday with a function at the Jammu and Kashmir Congress headquarters in Srinagar.

It was followed by a rally led by Rahul Gandhi at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium – where the Congress and other like-minded parties joined.

The Congress invited 21 key non-NDA parties to join the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

All like-minded parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (formerly TRS) were invited to attend the march.

Meanwhile, five political parties -AIADMK, YSRCP, BJD, AIMIM, and AIUDF – have not been invited.

Rahul Gandhi said it has been “one of the most beautiful and profound experiences of his life”.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and covered 4080 km through 12 states and two union territories – Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.