Guwahati: The Sikkim government has directed all public transport vehicles registered within the state to prominently display the slogan “Be Kind to Animals” on their exteriors.

Issued on October 10 by the Motor Vehicles Division of the Transport Department, this order aims to raise public awareness about animal welfare and promote compassion towards living beings.

This directive aligns with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ nationwide campaign and reinforces Article 51A(g) of the Indian Constitution, which tasks citizens with the fundamental duty to protect the environment and show kindness to animals.

Vehicle owners and operators must comply immediately with the new rule.

Transport authorities will closely monitor the display of the slogan and take strict action against those who fail to adhere.

The slogan must appear in bold, contrasting letters at least 15 centimeters tall on both the front and rear of every public transport vehicle.

It can be displayed in English, Hindi, or any regional language relevant to the area.

To ensure durability, the message should be applied using high-quality weather-resistant paint or stickers.

The government has communicated this mandate to key stakeholders, including the All Sikkim Sarathi Welfare Board Chairman, the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, transport officials, police superintendents, Regional Transport Officers, and public transport associations to ensure swift and effective implementation across the state.

By enforcing this initiative, Sikkim aims to foster a culture of respect and kindness towards animals while reinforcing citizens’ constitutional responsibilities.