GANGTOK: Dorjee Tshering Lepcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed nomination for election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Sikkim.

Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, a BJP MLA from Sikkim, filed his nomination paper on Tuesday (January 09).

He submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer for the Sikkim Rajya Sabha election at the state’s assembly premises.

Dorjee Tshering Lepcha was accompanied by ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) chief and CM Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

Also read: Endangered Red Panda spotted in Sikkim

Sikkim BJP chief DR Thapa was also present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Sikkim will be held on January 19.

Dorjee Tshering Lepcha is a five-time MLA in the state of Sikkim and a minister for three times.