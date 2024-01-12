GANGTOK: Dorjee Tshering Lepcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

BJP candidate Dorjee Tshering Lepcha won the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Sikkim uncontested.

Lepcha, who was the only person to file nomination for the election, was declared elected after his papers were scrutinised and found to be in order.

Lepcha received the certificate of his election to the Upper House of Parliament from Returning Officer Lalit Kumar Gurung.

Dorjee Tshering Lepcha is a five-time MLA in the state of Sikkim and a minister for three times.

