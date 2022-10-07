GANGTOK: Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Sikkim on a three-day tour of the Himalayan state and Assam.

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived at Gangtok in Sikkim on Friday to inaugurate the “Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave 2022”.

Upon arrival in Gangtok – the capital of Sikkim – Amit Shah was ‘overwhelmed’ by the warm welcome he was accorded by the people of the state.

“Grateful to the people of Sikkim for such a warm reception in Gangtok. I am overwhelmed,” said union home minister Amit Shah.

Also read: Assam: Three dead as speeding car rams into parked truck in Sonapur near Guwahati

Amit Shah also inaugurated the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Sikkim governor Ganga Prasad was also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, Amit Shah tweeted, “Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the ‘Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave 2022’ at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam.”

Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the “Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave- 2022” at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 7, 2022