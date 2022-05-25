The Sikkim government has banned sale of pigs in the state temporarily.

This step was taken by the Sikkim government following outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state.

Cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) have been reported from North Sikkim district.

As many as 117 pigs have died due to African Swine Fever (ASF) in various parts of Sikkim in the last two months.

The Sikkim animal husbandry department has also asked people of the state to refrain from eating pork.

The first case of African Swine Fever in Sikkim was detected on February 29.

The Sikkim animal husbandry department also informed that death rate of pigs due to the African Swine Fever currently stands at 1 per cent.