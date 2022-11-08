GANGTOK: The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has demanded a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into the case involving Sumanta Gupta, who has been arrested for allegedly “creating disharmony” among different communities residing in the state.

Sumanta Gupta had held a demonstration in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in September demanding scrapping of Article 371F of the constitution that provides special status to Sikkim.

The demand was made by spokesperson of the SDF party in Sikkim – JB Darnal on Tuesday.

Earlier, political secretary to Sikkim CM PS Tamang and ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader – Jacob Khaling demanded that Darnal be sacked from the SDF for allegedly being one of five persons named by the accused Gupta as having ‘backed’ his protest.

Denying the allegations levelled by Khaling, Darnal condemned Gupta’s demonstration against Article 371F and claimed he had been the first person on behalf of his party to condemn Gupta.

“I was the first one, also on behalf of party, to condemn the protest by Sukanta Gupta, against Article 371 F of the Indian Constitution at Jantar Mantar in Delhi,” the SDF leader said.

“If SKM truly believes that Sumanta Gupta is connected to the party (SDF), then we demand that the CBI investigate the case,” the SDF leader added.

Gupta was from Delhi by Sikkim police for “disturbing peace and communal harmony” through his activities.

Gupta had protested in Delhi demanding annulment of Article 371F of the Constitution, if special facilities were not given to Bihar.

According to Sikkim police, the demonstration by Gupta created “huge sense of disharmony”.

Gupta was brought to Sikkim on November 1.

However, his arrest was not made public in view of the visit of the President to Sikkim last week.

The accused worked as security guard and food delivery man in Delhi.