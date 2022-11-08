GANGTOK: The Sikkim police has arrested one person, for allegedly “creating disharmony” among different communities residing in the state.

The arrested person had held a demonstration in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in September demanding scrapping of Article 371F of the constitution that provides special status to Sikkim.

The arrested person has been identified as Sumanta Gupta.

He was arrested from Delhi for “disturbing peace and communal harmony” through his activities.

Gupta had protested in Delhi demanding annulment of Article 371F of the Constitution, if special facilities were not given to Bihar.

According to Sikkim police, the demonstration by Gupta created “huge sense of disharmony”.

Gupta was brought to Sikkim on November 1.

However, his arrest was not made public in view of the visit of the President to Sikkim last week.

The accused worked as security guard and food delivery man in Delhi.