GANGTOK: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Sikkim on November 4.

This will be Murmu’s first visit to Sikkim after taking over charge as President of India.

During her Sikkim trip, President Droupadi Murmu will take part in a number of events in Gangtok.

She is also likely to visit a town in South Sikkim, while on her way back to Delhi on November 5.

She will arrive in Sikkim from Aizawl in Mizoram on November 4.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate and lay foundation for a couple of roads and Institutes.

She will also inaugurate a newly constructed double-lane traffic tunnel on National Highway-10.