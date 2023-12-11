GANGTOK: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has arrived in Sikkim on a three-day tour of the Himalayan state.

The 14th Dalai arrived in Sikkim on Monday (December 11) and landed at the Libing Helipad in Gangtok.

He was received by Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

“It is an immense honour and a profound privilege to extend my warmest welcome to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at Libing Helipad, Gangtok,” said Sikkim CM PS Tamang-Golay.

The Sikkim CM added: “The presence of His Holiness brings a radiant light of wisdom, compassion, and peace to our land, enriching our hearts and minds with His profound teachings and exemplary guidance.”

“May His Holiness’s visit illuminate our spirits and inspire us all towards greater kindness, understanding, and harmony,” he further said.

“We welcome, His Holiness, to the blessed land of Sikkim,” Tamang said.

He was also accorded a grand welcome by monks of various monasteries in the state with a traditional Buddhist ritual of dance and prayer known as ’Sherbang’.

Some members of the exiled Tibetan Parliament, Tibetan Settlement Office and Local Tibetan Assembly were also present to greet him.

The 87-year-old Dalai Lama went to a hotel in Gangtok and hundreds of people queued up on both sides of the highway from Deorali to Zero Point to get a glimpse of the spiritual leader.

Dalai Lama had last visited Sikkim in 2010.

He is scheduled to stay in Gangtok till Thursday morning when he will leave for Salugara in Siliguri, West Bengal.

PHOTOS: