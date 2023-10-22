GUWAHATI: The troops of the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army along with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) with assistance of civil administration and locals are undertaking operations at a massive scale to reconnect North Sikkim.

While BRO is trying to reconnect the main route Mangan-Tung-Chungthang, the troops of Trishakti Corps are making efforts to open up the alternate route Mangan-Sanklang-Theng-Chungthang.

It required construction of two bailey bridges over Teesta River at the Mangan-Sanklang crossing.

Working round the clock, the first bridge was completed on Sunday (October 22).

Areas of North Sikkim ahead of Mangan has remained cut off since October 4 this year.

As an immediate response, foot bridges and zip lines were constructed at Chungthang and the Sanklang-Mangan crossing.

These have enabled movement of people on foot and provision of relief materials through the zip lines established.

Due to large scale damage to the Mangan-Tung-Chungthang main road, fresh alignment of the road through Naga village is being made before the damaged bridge site at Toong can be approached and a new bridge constructed which would take time.

As an immediate relief to restore connectivity up to Chungthang via alternate route Mangan-Sanklang-Theng-Chungthang, troops of the Trishakti Corps are undertaking construction of bailey bridge at Mangan-Sanklang crossing, 200 metres upstream of where a bamboo bridge and zip line was constructed earlier.

However, the width of the river has increased to about 600 feet and water running along two channels with a 160 feet island in between. Decision was therefore taken to construct two separate bridges.

Working on a war footing, the troops of Trishakti Corps finished construction of the 150 feet long first bridge on Sunday.

The second bridge is likely to be completed by October 27.