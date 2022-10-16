GANGTOK: President of the Humro Sikkim Party (HSP) Bhaichung Bhutia has said that implementation of inner line permit (ILP) system in the Himalayan state is of immense importance for national security.

Bhaichung Bhutia said that absence of ILP system in Sikkim has resulted in uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants in the state.

Bhutia said that if unchecked, such uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants in Sikkim, has the potential of changing the demography of the state.

“Although Sikkim has a low fertility rate, there has been an increase in the number of voters by at least 18 percent,” said Humro Sikkim Party (HSP) chief Bhaichung Bhutia.

He added: “This is primarily due to uncontrolled and unchecked influx of illegal immigrants in Sikkim.”

The Humro Sikkim Party (HSP) chief said that ILP implementation in the Himalayan state will assist in preserving the cultural identity of the state.

Notably, the Humro Sikkim Party (HSP) organised a Jan Sansad (People’s Parliament) to discuss the issue of ILP implementation in the state.

The Jan Sansad adopted the following resolutions: (1) Inner line permit (ILP) must be implemented in Sikkim without any delay.

(2) The government of Sikkim pass a resolution to implement ILP in Sikkim and send it to the central government for further action.

(3) The central government should implement the ILP in Sikkim at the earliest.