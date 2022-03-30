The four persons, who were arrested by the police for allegedly attacking the convoy of former chief minister of Sikkim Pawan Chamling, have been released.

The four accused persons were released by the Sikkim police after they were granted bail by a local court.

Sikkim police informed that all the four accused were arrested on bailable charges.

The four accused were identified as Sanjeev Gurung, Jigme Bhutia, Tenzing Bhutia and Navin Pradhan.

Also read: Assam: Petrol price continues to soar, crosses Rs 100 mark in Guwahati

Earlier, Pawan Chamling had claimed that the accused threw stones at his convoy of vehicles after the Namchi-Singhithang legislator came out of the Assembly on Tuesday.

Following the attack, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) took out a protest march in Gangtok and demonstrated outside the Gangtok police station.

An FIR was also lodged against the accused by the SDF workers against the accused.

“The incidents of violence prove that law and order situation in Sikkim has collapsed,” said formed CM Pawan Chamling.