Guwahati: An innovative system developed by the Indian Army for flood safety in Sikkim has earned accolades at Inno Yodha – a national-level competition that promotes innovative solutions for defence and disaster management.

Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the Advanced Flood Monitoring System (AFMS) has been developed by the Trishakti Sappers of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command.

The innovative system was inspired by the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in the Teesta River in Sikkim in October 2023, he added.

Led by Hav Suresh PK of the Engineer Regiment, the system tracks water levels in real time and provides early SMS alerts to facilitate swift disaster response, he said.

Using cutting-edge technology, the system integrates a microcontroller, an ultraviolet (UV) sensor, and a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) module, employing the SONAR principle to deliver accurate and timely warnings, he added.

It is a critical step toward safeguarding both troops and the people of Sikkim from future disasters, he said.

Lt Col Rawat further said that this award-winning innovation highlights the Indian Army’s commitment to leveraging technology for the safety and well-being of communities, while also enhancing disaster preparedness.