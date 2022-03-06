Guwahati: Tseteej Shiwakoty, a native of Kazi Road in Sikkim’s capital city Gangtok, is all set to represent India in the prestigious and celebrated Mister Global contest.

25-year-old Tseteej Shiwakoty, a Rubaru Mr. India 2020-21 winner, on Sunday left for Thailand to represent India in the 7th Edition of Mister Global.

Tseteej, who also won the Mr. Sikkim Manhunt 2019, is the first Sikkimese to represent India at an international pageant.

Mister Global is one of the prestigious men’s pageants of the world.

The competition will witness representatives from more than 60 countries.

Mister Global Pageant is considered part of the “Grand Slam” of international male pageants, along with Mr World, Mister International, Mister Supranational and Manhunt International. It is owned and organized by Mister Global Company Limited.

The 7th Edition of Mister Global is scheduled to take place at Maha Sarahan from March 6 to March 16.

Tseteej is a B.Sc Graduate in Nutrition and son of Deepa Sharma and Sanjay Shiwakoty.