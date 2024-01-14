Bhogali Bihu, or Magh Bihu or Maghar Domahi, is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated in the state of Assam marking the end of the harvesting season in January-February. One of the most popular traditions of this festival is the burning of the meji and bhela ghor, large structures made of bamboo and thatched with hay. This tradition followed by the Assamese people forever has crucial cultural and traditional significance like every other tradition.

Let us explore the significance of burning media and bhela ghors on the first day of the Assamese month Magh:

1. A Beacon of New Beginnings:

As the old year fades and the new one dawns, meji’s flames represent the burning away of negativity, darkness, and past troubles. It signifies a fresh start, a chance to leave behind hardships and embrace new hopes and aspirations for the coming year.

2. An Offering to the Fire God:

In Assamese mythology, fire holds a sacred place, personified as the powerful Agni Dev. The Meji serves as an offering to appease him, seeking his blessings for a bountiful harvest, prosperity, and protection from evil spirits.

3. A Symbol of Community and Unity:

The Meji transcends individual families and binds the entire community together. It becomes a focal point for gatherings, where people share stories, sing Bihu songs, engage in traditional games, and feast on delicious food. This shared experience strengthens social bonds and fosters a sense of belonging and unity.

4. A Tribute to Ancestors:

For some communities, the Meji takes on an ancestral connection. The flames are believed to carry offerings and prayers to deceased ancestors, honouring their memory and seeking the blessings for the well-being of future generations.

5. A Talisman of Good Luck:

As the meji burns down, the remaining embers hold special significance. People collect them and sprinkle them around their homes and fields, believing it brings good luck, wards off evil, and ensures a prosperous harvest in the coming year.