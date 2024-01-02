Agartala: The Thirteenth Tripura Legislative Assembly is gearing up for its upcoming third session, scheduled to commence on January 5, with the Assembly Secretariat implementing rigorous security measures.

These measures aim to maintain order and safety within the Assembly premises.

A notification from the Assembly Secretariat outlines the strict entry protocols, allowing access only to individuals and vehicles with valid permits.

Man-driven rickshaws are the sole exception to this rule. Members of the Legislative Assembly, media representatives, and staff must present their identity cards or valid permits to the security personnel stationed at the entrance.

To streamline the entry process, individuals entering the premises—members, media personnel, and Legislative Assembly staff—must do so without a co-passenger in their vehicles, provided they possess a valid permit.

Notably, personal bodyguards accompanying Assembly members will not require a separate permit for entry.

To enhance security within the Assembly hall, specific items are strictly prohibited.

Visitors, government employees, media personnel, and Assembly staff are not allowed to carry bags or any objectionable items into the assembly hall.

Furthermore, the use of mobile phones has been banned within the assembly hall during the sessions.

These stringent security measures are designed to facilitate a smooth and secure functioning of the Thirteenth Tripura Legislative Assembly’s third session.

The goal is to enable members to conduct legislative affairs without compromising on safety and decorum within the Assembly premises.