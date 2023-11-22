Pasighat: The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, who visited the Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, assured the people that she would pursue the issue of the proposed medical college at Pasighat with the central government.

The minister made the assurance while attending the ‘Ayushman Samvad (meeting)’ at Rottung village in Siang district — located 45 km distant from Pasighat (East Siang district HQ).

The union minister said the first medical college of the state was set up in Itanagar, while the proposal for the second medical college at Pasighat is under consideration.

Stating about ‘PM- Jana Arogya Yojana Scheme’ the minister informed that the ambitious scheme covers about four lakh beneficiaries in Arunachal Pradesh, out of which Ayushman Cards against one lakh beneficiaries have been issued.

“There are 62 empaneled hospitals (both govt and private) for the PM-Arogya Scheme in the state and the government has spent around Rs 7 crore as medical reimbursement”, said the union minister, while adding that the central has earmarked a budget of Rs 25,000 crore for various vaccinations.

Union Minister Pawar on the occasion distributed Ayushman Cards among beneficiaries. She also handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries of Atma Nirbhar Bharat (bank credit) schemes.

The MoS on her visit was accompanied by East Arunachal Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, the State’s Health Minister Alo Libang, Arunachal MLAs- Ojing Tasing (Pangin), and MLA Talem Taboh (Rumgong) besides a host of government officials.

The union minister and the team later visited the under-construction district hospital building at Boleng (district HQ of Siang) and also held a review meeting on the government schemes with Siang DC and HoDs.