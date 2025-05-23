Guwahati: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced a massive new investment commitment of Rs 75,000 crore for the Northeast over the next 5 years at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday.

This crucial two-day event, running from May 23-24, aims to position the North East Region as a prime land of opportunity, attracting significant global and domestic investment.

Addressing the event, Ambani laid out an ambitious vision for the region, unveiling six key commitments aimed at accelerating development across states, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and others.

“In the near future, I can see these regions replicating the success of neighbouring countries like Singapore,” Ambani said.

Mukesh Ambani revealed that Reliance has already invested Rs 30,000 crore in the Northeast over the past four decades.

“The new commitment will more than double this figure to a total of Rs 75,000 crore, underscoring Reliance’s deepening engagement with the region”, he said.

He cited the aspiration to positively impact the lives of the 45 million people in the Northeast while generating over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Ambani stated that Jio, which currently covers 90% of the region’s population and boasts over 5 million 5G subscribers, aims to double this number within the year.

He asserted the company’s priority to bring the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to every school, hospital, enterprise, and home in the region.

“When talent meets technology and competence meets connectivity, our Northeast will surge ahead,” Ambani said.

He said that Reliance is set to significantly scale up the procurement of staples, fruits, and vegetables to support local farmers. The company will also invest in FMCG factories and actively promote the region’s vibrant artisan economy.

Ambani further stated that Reliance plans to ramp up solar power generation and establish 350 integrated compressed biogas plants, aiming to convert vast wastelands into productive assets.

“Reliance Foundation will focus on bringing world-class cancer care to the region. This initiative commences with a 150-bed comprehensive cancer hospital in Manipur and includes collaborations with Mizoram University on breast cancer research using genomic data”, Ambani noted.

He said that the group has already established a state-of-the-art molecular diagnostic and research lab in Guwahati, among the largest genome sequencing centers in India, aiming to position the region as a healthcare and research hub.

Moreover, Reliance Foundation will collaborate with all eight northeastern states to establish Olympic Training Centres to nurture young sporting talent and help them emerge as future Olympic medalists, Ambani added.



