The Northeast states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are likely to be drenched by heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted in the Northeast states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

The IMD has also issued a red alert for the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya for the next two days.

Notably, the flood situation in Meghalaya has been grim over the last couple of days, with at least four deaths being reported on Thursday due to landslides.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has deemed the flood and landslides situation in the Garo Hills region as ‘serious’.

In Assam, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has also issued an alert for the areas in the state that are prone to landslides and floods.