BHOPAL: The plane carrying Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport in Madhya Pradesh.

A large number of Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh reached the airport to meet the two former party presidents.

Both the Congress leaders entered the VIP lounge of the Bhopal airport in Madhya Pradesh at around 8:15 pm on Tuesday (July 18).

They were on their way to New Delhi from Bengaluru, when the plane carrying them made an emergency landing in Bhopal.

In Bengaluru on Tuesday (July 18), leaders of as many as 26 opposition parties gathered to form a united front to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting, the Congress-led united progressive alliance was renamed as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

With renaming of the UPA as INDIA, the opposition parties, led by the Congress, have essentially sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 Look Sabha elections.

“Our alliance will be called INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance),” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said after opposition parties’ meeting in Bengaluru.

“This fight is not between 2 political formations but fight is to defend the idea of India. If you will see history, you will find that nobody has been able to fight the idea of India. It’s a fight between the idea of India and Narendra Modi,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said after renaming of UPA to INDIA.

Meanwhile, TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee dared the BJP-led NDA to challenge INDIA.