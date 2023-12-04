Imphal: The political party and its leader playing political cards close to the chest with the motive of inciting communal violence suffered defeat at the ballot papers and a new party banking against corruption emerged victorious setting to form a new government in Mizoram.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is also a leader of the BJP Manipur, without naming any party in particular said that the party at Mizoram which was quite vocal about the violence in Manipur suffered defeat in the Assembly elections the results declared on Monday.

Although the Manipur CM did not name his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga, it is widely clear that the Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has always tried to bifurcate Manipur for the formation of a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people which belonged to the Zoramthangba community.

He had several rounds of talks with the 10 Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs of the Manipur Legislative Assembly for a separate administration for them.

During the celebration of the BJP workers in Imphal over capturing power in three states, N Biren said the party that incited violence and bifurcation of Manipur will be defeated in Mizoram.

The communal violence between the Kuki-Zo and Meities in Manipur one of the main election campaigns in Mizoram recently.

The election campaigns in five states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh) had substantial remarks on the crisis in Manipur.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is all set for the government in Mizoram as the party officially bagged 29 seats out of 40.

The incumbent Mizo National Front, led by the Chief Minister Roramthanga secured nine seats.

The incumbent CM also got defeated in the elections.