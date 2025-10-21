Guwahati: Days of border tension between the Pnar villagers of Lapangap in Meghalaya and the Karbi villagers of Tahpat in Assam have somewhat disappeared after both sides reached a peace agreement, paving the way for farmers to resume paddy harvesting without disruption.

The agreement happened during a meeting held on Monday at the Assam Border Outpost in Khanduli, where officials from West Jaiñtia Hills and West Karbi Anglong districts jointly facilitated talks between community representatives, reports India Today NE.

The meeting was a key effort to restore normalcy following the violent clash on October 8 that resulted in the death of Oriwel Timung of Tahpat village.

Authorities confirmed “that the two communities have agreed to maintain peace, cooperate with ongoing investigations, and allow unhindered agricultural activity during the critical harvest period. The administrations also assured full coordination in ensuring justice for Timung’s death,” adds India Today NE.

Senior officials, including West Jaiñtia Hills Border Magistrate GH Passah, West Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner SP Sarma, Superintendent of Police R Barua, and several headmen and community leaders from both sides, attended the meeting. Participants emphasised the need for restraint and collective responsibility to prevent further unrest.

The decision to start “paddy harvesting immediately was seen as essential to protect livelihoods amid rising concerns over crop loss. Both administrations have urged villagers to adhere to the peace accord and assist law enforcement agencies in maintaining order along the sensitive border region.”

Officials said “the agreement as a significant step toward rebuilding trust and ensuring lasting stability between the border communities of Assam and Meghalaya.”