Guwahati: The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene immediately in the ongoing Assam-Meghalaya border dispute, citing serious human rights violations.

The organisation submitted a memorandum through the Governor of Meghalaya, highlighting repeated encroachments by the Assam government into areas governed by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.

HITO accused Assam authorities of causing daily hardships, destroying property, and threatening the livelihoods of residents in border villages.

The group referenced past incidents like the 2009 Langpih massacre and the 2022 Mukroh firing as examples of what it called state-sponsored aggression, further accusing Assam of ignoring regional agreements and historical boundaries.

Recently, HITO claimed that Assam officials, allegedly aided by Karbi tribal members, obstructed Meghalaya farmers from harvesting their paddy crops.

The organisation condemned this as a blatant act of territorial encroachment that has inflicted economic suffering on border communities.

Despite earlier promises from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ease tensions, HITO reported that armed Karbi militant groups continue to intimidate villagers.

The organisation demanded accountability from all officials and personnel responsible for these actions.

HITO also called on the central government to honor commitments made under the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement of the Khasi States, arguing that the failure to do so has denied the Hynñiewtrep people their rights and autonomy for more than 75 years.

Emphasizing the need for urgent action, HITO urged the Centre to restore peace and justice along the disputed border to prevent further violence and protect the constitutional and human rights of the affected communities.