Dimapur: Undeterred by the recent defection of 21 party MLAs to the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), newly appointed Naga People’s Front (NPF) Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu on Tuesday said the party will carry forward the aspirations and voice of the Naga people.

Nienu said the defection of the MLAs, including the former leader of NPF Legislature Party and former chief minister TR Zeliang, to NDPP was shocking.

He said, “We did not know the timing of their defection but it was on the expected line.”

Nienu, along with the new chief whip of the NPF Legislature Party Dr Nganshi K Ao, was felicitated by the NPF in its central office in Kohima.

Urging the party workers to take God’s blessings to carry forward the party, he said, “It is time to humble ourselves.”

After the defection of the 21 MLAs, the NPF was left with only four MLAs.

Nienu expressed optimism that with the remaining MLAs and party leaders and workers, the NPF will reach greater heights.

He also sought fresh ideas and new thoughts for the uplift of the party. He asserted that he will give his best in the service of the people and the party.

New chief whip of the party Ao said with a ‘clean house’, the NPF will start afresh for better politics and to do justice to the people of Nagaland.

“Politics is clean, yet we play it dirty,” he said while cautioning that the party should be careful in allotting tickets for the coming Assembly election due early next year.

Terming the recent development of defection of the MLAS as not the end of the road, Ao said there is a time of desperation but it is not right to speak ill about anything.

He assured the party workers that the NPF is the right platform for the Naga people.

Secretary-general of the party Achumbemo Kikon, who chaired the programme, urged the party workers to extend the fullest support to the new leaders to take the party to new heights.

He also stressed the need to focus more on the positive sides and work for the betterment of the party.

NPF working president Apong Pongener said the defections are not a new experience for the party adding that it has overcome all the crises in the past.

While calling upon the party workers for unity and to give full support to the leadership of the party, Pongener said, “Together we can fight any wind that blows against the party.”