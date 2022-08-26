GUWAHATI: Three cricketers from the Northeast have been included in the East Zone team, which will participate in the upcoming Duleep Trophy.

Among the three cricketers from the Northeast, two are from Assam one from Tripura.

While, from Assam – Riyan Parag and Mukhtar Hussain have been selected, from Tripura, Mani Sankar Mura Singh has been included in the East Zone Duleep Trophy team.

The East Zone team will be led by West Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwari.

Duleep trophy is scheduled to kick start on September 8 in Tamil Nadu.

East Zone Team:

Manoj Tiwary (West Bengal), Virat Singh (Jharkhand), Nazim Siddique (Jharkhand), Sudip Kumar Gharami (West Bengal), Shantanu Mishra (Oddisha), Anustup Mazumdar (West Bengal), Riyan Parag (Assam), Kumar Kushagra (Jharkhand), Abishek Porel (West Bengal), Shabaz Ahmed (West Bengal), Shahbaz Nadeem (Jharkhand), Ishan Porel (West Bengal), Akash Deep (West Bengal), Mukhtar Hussain (Assam), Mani Sankar Mura Singh (Tripura).

ABOUT DULEEP TROPHY:

Duleep Trophy is a domestic first-class cricket competition played in India.

Named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji of Nawanagar (also known as ‘Duleep’), the competition IS contested by teams representing geographical zones of India.

The competition was started by the Board of Control for Cricket in India in the 1961–62 season.

The inaugural tournament was won by West Zone who defeated South Zone in the final by 10 wickets.