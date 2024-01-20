Imphal: Normal life of people was hampered in Manipur on Saturday, the first day of the 48-hour statewide bandh called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the brutal killing of Takhellambam Manoranjan Singh, a van driver.

The bandh that started at 5 am on Saturday (January 20) would end at 5 am on Monday (January 22).

During the bandh, all shops, banks, educational institutes, and business establishments in the valley districts of the state remained closed.

Plying private vehicles, interstate bus services and inter-district vehicle services were off the road.

Manipur has been cut off from the rest of the country by road on the first day of the bandh.

Burning of tires in the middle of the roads, and bandh supporters were seen restricting the movements of vehicles at several areas of the valley districts.

Medical emergencies, religious activities, and essential services are exempted from the purview of the bandh.

So far there is no report of any untoward incident owing to the bandh. However, normal flight services continued as usual.

JNV entrance examinations were also conducted peacefully at the exam centers

T. Manoranjqn,23, from Thiyam Konjin Samanjing Leikai, Imphal East District who used to work as a school van driver was killed by the militants at Kangchup Hills, adjoining Imphal West and Kangpokpi Districts on January 18, 2024.

The bandh was called following the government’s failure to fulfill the demands of the JAC.

The JAC on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister with an ultimatum of 24 hours to fulfill their demands.

The memorandum includes the transfer of Unified Command Chairmanship to the Manipur Chief Minister, abrogation of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with Kuki militants, dissolution of the state government if it can’t resolve Manipur crisis, removal of inefficient central forces, empowering of state forces, immediate implementation of NRC in Manipur, No Divide and Rule Policy by Centre, etc.