GUWAHATI: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, on Friday, chaired a review meeting of the national highway projects in the Northeast states of Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur.

Gadkari reviewed the national highway projects in Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Manipur along with the chief ministers of the respective states.

Union minister General (retd) VK Singh and senior transport officers from both the centre and the concerned states were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was held at Guwahati in Assam on Friday (November 11).

Gadkari with Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

Gadkari with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

Gadkari with Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Friday (November 11), was the last day of the review of national highway projects in Northeast region of India.

Gadkari during the review meeting strictly instructed the contractors to ensure good quality of work.

Gadkari also warned the contractors that he “would periodically get pictures from the citizens in that area to know about the exact status and quality of work on the ground”.

A threadbare discussion on projects and hurdles in completing those on time was held during the review meeting.

Many issues like land acquisition, use of latest technologies, disputes and financial interventions of the ongoing as well as future projects were discussed.

“We thank government of India for the continued guidance,” said Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu after the meeting.