Guwahati: In line with the Ministry of Railways policy to eliminate all the level crossing (LC) gates, N. F. Railway has been continually focusing on strengthening safety at manned level crossing gates across the zone.

In this regard, the zone has been undertaking several measures to spread caution and awareness among road commuters.

N. F. Railway has taken up the elimination of manned level crossing gates in a phased manner and the works are progressing rapidly.

During the current financial year up to December 21, 2023, a total of 13 manned level crossing gates were eliminated.

Five Road Over Bridges were constructed and eight diversions were provided through different routes in lieu of level crossing gates.

In Assam, four numbers of LC gates were eliminated at Nagaon and one each at Jorhat, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Chirang and Morigaon districts.

In West Bengal, two numbers of LC gates were eliminated in the Malda district. Also, in Bihar, one number LC gate was eliminated in the Katihar district during the period.

N. F. Railway has been strengthening safety at level crossing gates by implementing caution/signage boards with statutory warnings indicating mandatory precautions to be observed when the Railway Gate is kept closed for the approaching train. Further, the zone has also been conducting awareness campaigns to alert road commuters on the importance of following rules and regulations at level crossing gates for their own safety.