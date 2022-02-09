In a significant department, Nagaon SP Anand Mishra was on Wednesday evening transferred to Assam Police Headquarters.

“Anand Mishra, IPS, SP, Nagaon is transferred and attached to Assam Police HQ Ulubari until further order. He stands released with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the home department.

Dhruba Bora, ASP, Nagaon (HQ) has been given the temporary charge of SP of the district to look after the current duties until further order, said the notification.

The development came hours after SP Mishra addressed a press conference in Nagaon alleging that former students’ leader Kirti Kamal Bora, who was injured in police firing, was found with a drug smuggler.

Based on the recommendations of the one-man inquiry commission probing the incident of police firing on former student leader Bora, the state home department on Tuesday directed the DGP to immediately suspend a sub-inspector.

The government also directed the DGP to transfer all members of the Anti-Narcotic Squad, Nagaon other than SP out of Nagaon District immediately.

The Assam government on January 23 constituted the one-man-inquiry commission to probe the incident of firing by police personnel of Anti Narcotic Squad at Kacholukhowa Tiniali in Nagaon on January 22.

Kirti Kamal Bora, a former general secretary of the students’ union of Nagaon College, was injured in the police firing.

The home department directed the DGP, Assam to take steps on disbanding the present form of Anti Narcotic Squad constituted by SP, Nagaon forthwith.

SP Mishra on Wednesday said that even though the Anti-Narcotics squad was disbanded, the Nagaon Police will still continue with their action against drugs and all persons involved in the illegal drug trade will not be spared.