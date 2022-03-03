DIMAPUR: Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal arrived in Dimapur on a two-day Nagaland tour on Thursday evening.

On arrival at Dimapur airport, he was received by Nagaland minister Kasheho Sangtam and adviser Tovihoto Awomi and other government officials.

Sonowal met Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio at his residence at Sovima here in the evening and left for Kohima where he will an Ayush programme at Ayush Hospital, Razha, Chedema tomorrow.

Welcoming Sonowal to Nagaland, Rio expressed gratitude to him for his support and concern for the state. He also wished him a pleasant state in the state.