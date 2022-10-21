Dimapur: Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala and Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio jointly flagged off the mobile veterinary unit (MVU) for the state at Secretariat Plaza in Kohima on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Rupala said the MVU in every district will help farmers, particularly in far-flung areas, keep their animals healthy and in bringing medical facilities to their doorstep.

He said with the flagging off of the veterinary unit in the state, Prime Mister Narendra Modi’s vision to increase the health care facility not only for the citizens of India but also to animals has become a reality.

“It has now reached every border of India including Nagaland,” he said.

Rupala urged the state veterinary department to make full use of the facility so as to keep the animal population growing and also to provide them timely treatment.

The mobile facility will result in good production which will in turn soon make Nagaland self-sufficient in producing milk, meat and eggs.

Chief minister Rio said the veterinary mobile unit was a much-needed requirement in the state.

Rio said the MVU will travel to remote areas and provide veterinary health care through a single window delivery system in the form of making diagnosis, treatment, minor surgeries, collection of samples, vaccinations, artificial insemination and medicines etc.

Rio hoped that the induction of this vehicle unit will immensely benefit the livestock farmers in a state like Nagaland where connectivity is the main constraint in providing effective and timely veterinary service.

He urged the livestock farmers and entrepreneurs to start rearing and investing in piggery, dairy, fisheries and other animal activities to increase production and stop importing dairy and meat products from other states.

Stating that though 70% of the state’s population is dependent on agriculture and livestock, Rio lamented that Nagaland still lacks the mechanism to check the health of the animals that are imported to the state.

He appealed to the veterinary department to set up a breeding farm for pigs in every district so that quality meat can be produced within the state.

“Animal feeds should be produced in the districts which will be economically viable for the farmers,” Rio added.

With the Centre’s assistance, the state customised 16 vehicles for 12 districts, one each for Elisa Laboratory, Veterinary Field Assistant Training Institute, Vaccine Bank and State Level Monitoring Centre.