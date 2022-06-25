Dimapur: Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be on a two-day visit to Nagaland from Sunday.

On the first day of his tour, Singh will pay a field visit to the Central Institute of Horticulture at Medziphema and inaugurate the farmers’ exhibition-cum-workshop at the institute campus. He will also visit the Indian Council of Agriculture Research-National Research Centre on Mithun and the pineapple farm at Molvom village under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD-NER) during the day.

On June 27, the Union minister will visit the Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency, Nagaland Honey and Bee Keeping Mission at 6th Mile where he will inaugurate the honey laboratory.

Singh will also visit the Organic AC Market, North East Agri Expo and attend an official function at Angh House at Agri Expo site during the day.

Nagaland agriculture production commissioner Y Kikheto Sema held a meeting with agri and allied departments, district administration, Nagaland State Agricultural Marketing Board and others here today and briefed them on the protocols and logistic arrangements in connection with the minister’s visit to Nagaland.