DIMAPUR: The 12th session of the 13th Nagaland Assembly commenced in Kohima on Tuesday with chief minister Neiphiu Rio making obituary reference to the passing away of former governor of the state K Sankaranarayanan.

He passed away on April 24.

Leader of NPF Legislature Party leader Kuzholuzo Nienu made obituary reference to the passing away of former member of Nagaland Assembly Vejoyi Vero.

The house observed a minute silence and paid homage to the former governor and MLA.

The two-session will conclude on September 22.

As per the provisional programme of business, September 21 was declared a recess day.

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi gave assent to three bills – Nagaland Appropriation Bill No. 1 (Supplementary Demand for Grants) for the year 2021-2022, Nagaland Appropriation Bill No. 2 (Demand for Grants) for the year 2022-2023 and Nagaland Village and Tribal Councils (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Assembly secretariat informed.

Nagaland chief minister Rio laid annual reports, rules and regulations of six departments on the first day of the session while deputy chief minister Y Patton tabled Private Security Agencies (Nagaland) Rules, 2022 and Private Security Agencies (Private Security to Cash Transportation Activities) Nagaland Rules, 2022.

Taking up the issue of petroleum exploration in Nagaland, NPF Legislature Party leader Nienu said there is an urgent need to resume exploration and mining petroleum in the state while calling attention to matter of urgent public importance.

Stating that oil is no longer considered to be primary source of energy for the future owing to climate change and advancement in technology, he said the world is shifting towards cleaner and sustainable and renewable energy. He also added that core oil companies like OIL and ONGC now shifting heavily towards production of clean energy.

Nienu said it is high time the state government take concrete steps to resume the oil and gas exploration and production in Nagaland before the “golden liquid” becomes redundant and loses its utility and thereby its market value.

To a question by MLA Yitachu on the policy of the government to resolve the adhoc and contingency employees attaining retirement age, chief minister Rio, who is also in-charge of personnel and administrative reforms department, said adhoc and contingency employees by their very nature are temporary and that no policy is required on their attaining retirement age.