DIMAPUR: The Ao Senden, the apex body of the Ao Naga tribe, lauded the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for repealing the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001.

Following opposition to the holding of urban local body elections in the state by Naga tribal bodies without amendment to the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001, the state assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution repealing the Act with immediate effect.

It also decided to enact a new law expeditiously to govern the urban local bodies that will take into consideration once and for all the grievances of all the interested parties so that the elections could be conducted in accordance with the law.

The Nagaland State Election Commission on March 9 notified elections to the civic bodies in the state to be held on May 16 with 33% reservation of seats for women.

At a consultative in Mokokchung on Wednesday, the Ao Senden adopted a resolution to appreciate the state assembly for considering the voice and the opinion of the Nagas on the civic body polls.

It further resolved to write a letter to the assembly to demand selection of representatives from all the Naga hohos (bodies) for advice and consultations as and when it drafts a new bill on the Nagaland Municipal Act.

The meeting also decided that if the state government decides to hold urban local body elections in the future infringing Article 371 (A) and the rights of the people, it will not be allowed in Ao community areas.