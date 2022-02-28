Dimapur: Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton on Monday said the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the state government to probe the last year’s December 4 Oting massacre in Mon district, is almost complete, pending a few documentation.

Altogether 14 innocent villagers were killed, 13 in a botched ambush by the security forces at Oting village on December 4, 2021, and another in subsequent violence that followed in Mon the next day.The Nagaland government constituted the SIT on December 5, 2021, to probe the killings and it was given a month time to complete it.

The team later sought more time to complete the investigation.

Patton, who also holds the home portfolio, said the situation in the state has been largely peaceful except for the last year’s Oting incident. He assured to provide justice to the innocent lives lost in that massacre.

He was speaking at a programme to flag off the newly purchased vehicles for SPs at the police headquarters in Kohima.

He said 11 new Mahindra Scorpios will be given to the SPs and that the procurement is under process for the remaining newly upgraded districts.

Saying that mobility and quick response to any situation are some of the key functions of the police department, Patton hoped that with better vehicles now being provided to the SPs, they will lead at the front with alacrity and respond to any situation promptly.

Commending the Nagaland police for the recent major seizure of around 48 kg smuggled gold valued Rs 23 crore in the prevailing market rate and the improved detection of drugs, IMFL and contraband seizure, as a special drive against ‘war on drugs,’ he said the fight against drugs and other contraband will continue for the well-being of society and the younger generation.

He also stated that a special drive will be carried out against extortion more rigorously, adding that the Nagaland police needs to curb the menace of extortion and take stringent actions against anti-social elements on a war footing.

He assured the support of the state government to the police department to ensure law and order and better service delivery to the citizens.

Patton lauded the performance of the Nagaland Indian Reserve Battalions at the recently concluded Punjab election and who are presently deployed in Manipur for the elections.

DGP T John Longkumer said the Nagaland police has taken on the role of peacekeepers.

“Anybody who disturbs the peace, and if any harm is done to policemen, women, officers or jawans during their discharge of duties will be dealt with strictly,” he said.