Guwahati: State Bank of India (SBI) Mokokchung Region in Nagaland celebrated International Women’s Day at Aghunato on Monday.

Around 230 women folks representing various Self Help Groups (SHGs) attended the event.

In a press release, SBI Aghunato branch manager stated that ADM Regional Manager SBI Mokokchung region Joy Chandra Chakma in his address said that SBI organised the programme to empower women.

He encouraged the gathering to effectively use banking facilities not just for credit but for deposit purposes as well.

He also explained various social security schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and others.

ADC Aghunato, Pakon Phom who too addressed the gathering reaffirmed continuous support to SHGs and the Bank towards economic upliftment of the community and the state.

Chief manager Credit SBI RBO Mokokchung, Vicky Mech explained various schemes available for SHGs and also clarified bank-related doubts of the gathering.

On the occasion, loan sanction letter was issued to various SHGs amounting to Rs 83,50,000.

The programme was chaired by Benlo Thyu Branch Manager SBI Aghunato, welcome note by Jafet Sumi, Block Programme Manager Tokiye Block and words of gratitude by Ellen Yeptho.