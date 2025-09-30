Dimapur: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) on Tuesday raised concerns over the exclusion of non-Naga indigenous tribes of Nagaland from the state police recruitment process.

While welcoming the state government’s decision to open 1,176 constable posts through an “open rally,” the RPP, in an official statement, said it was disheartening to see the continued marginalisation of the state’s non-Naga indigenous communities.

The party pointed out that the September 30 recruitment notification specifically invited applications only from individuals belonging to the indigenous Naga tribes of Nagaland.

“This exclusion of non-Naga indigenous communities from public job opportunities reflects poorly on the state’s policymakers,” the RPP stated.

The party linked the issue to broader problems surrounding quota distribution in Nagaland.

It argued that while many publicly debate reviewing or revoking the backward quota policy, few advocate for the inclusion of the most marginalised, such as the non-Naga indigenous groups, who, according to the RPP, deserve backward quota benefits the most.

The RPP urged the state government to ensure that majoritarian politics does not infringe on the rights, livelihoods, and dignity of non-Naga tribal minorities in the state.