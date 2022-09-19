DIMAPUR: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) has vehemently opposed the September 17 notification of the Nagaland’s health and family welfare department’s principal director directing the chief medical officers/medical superintendents of all the districts to assist BJP medical camps to be conducted from September 19 to October 1 by the party.

In a release issued by its president Joel Naga and vice president Vitho Zao on Sunday, the RPP said as per the letter, health and family welfare minister S Pangyu Phom and the Nagaland BJP directed the principal director to issue the direction.

The RPP reminded the minister and state BJP that this order is illegal and unconstitutional.

It said the health and family welfare department is not an extension of the BJP apparatus nor are the chief medical officers/medical superintendents/employees of the department party karyakatas that the BJP can give directions or utilise the department’s service at will.

“If the BJP Nagaland wants to organise medical camps it’s free to do so with their own resources and their own paid doctors or approach charitable bodies like Lion’s Club and Rotary Club,” the party said.

The RPP said it will resort to agitation if the principal director’s notification is not rescinded/withdrawn within three days.

It also urged chief minister Neiphiu Rio to take note of the “outrageous” and “condemnable maneuvering” of his own cabinet colleagues and alliance partners which apart from undermining his own authority also portrays the picture that the CM is now a mute spectator with no real authority.